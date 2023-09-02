Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ironwood Studios, Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive Drops Mysterious New Trailer

Check out the most recent trailer to be released for Pacific Drive as the team at Ironwood Studios throw a little mystery into the game.

Indie developer and publisher Ironwood Studios recently dropped a new trailer for Pacific Drive filled with all sorts of mystery. This trailer is only about 90 seconds long, but boy, does it cover a lot of ground that leaves you questioning more of what's happening around you than anything else. Why is there a giant wall in the Pacific Northwest? What is the glowing light you saw on your drive? Why is it you can't seem to find anyone else here, but you hear all of their voices? Question to be answered at a later date as the game is scheduled to come out in 2024 for PC and PS5. For now, enjoy the trailer.

"Pacific Drive is a run-based first-person driving survival game. As a true road-like, your car is your only companion. Based out of an abandoned garage, you'll be repairing, upgrading, and outfitting it to stay safe from all the dangers that surround you each excursion into the Zone. Together, the two of you will drive deep into the surreal woods of the Pacific Northwest, chase long-forgotten mysteries, and encounter strange and dangerous anomalies, all as you make your way to the heart of the Olympic Exclusion Zone."

First-person, run-based driving survival gameplay.

Form a unique bond with a fully customizable car that develops its own quirks and personality.

It is tense driving from behind the wheel, with moments of vulnerability when you step out to gather resources and make repairs.

From your upgradeable garage, each repeatable trip into the Zone is unique and randomized.

Systems-driven gameplay that allows for player freedom, creativity, and experimentation.

Unravel a long-forgotten mystery of the Olympic Exclusion Zone as you explore a surreal and anomaly-filled version of the Pacific Northwest.

Original score by Wilbert Roget, II, as well as a licensed soundtrack featuring local Pacific Northwest bands.

