Pacific Drive Releases New Trips and Treasures Update

Pacific Drive has a new update out this week, as players can download Trips and Treasures to get some bonus content and custom items

Article Summary Explore the Zone with Pacific Drive's new Trips and Treasures update, now available for download.

Discover new Goldshells and unlock garage and car cosmetics in the surreal woods of the Pacific Northwest.

Personalize your adventure with 23 garage items and free winter-themed cosmetics like the Ski Pole Shifter.

Experience a unique run-based gameplay with a customizable car as your only companion.

Indie game developer and publisher Ironwood Studios dropped a new update for Pacific Drive, as players can get some new content with Trips and Treasures. The short version is that the update adds new cosmetics, a new currency, and new mysteries for you to explore and unravel. Giving you a little bit more to do in the game in unexpected ways. We have more info below and the trailer above, as the update is available now.

Trips and Treasures

The Trips and Treasures update brings something new to discover in the Zone which [INFORMATION REDACTED]. Players will also encounter various types of Goldshells growing from twisted trees, each containing garage and car cosmetics. However, they'll need to figure out how to crack them open to claim the loot inside.

Goldshells: Found growing in the Zone these come in multiple varieties and hold garage and car cosmetics

[INFORMATION REDACTED]

New Activity

Players can decorate their garage with treasures found in the Zone

30 mounting locations

23 garage cosmetics

Items include posters, neon signs and treasures found in the zone

New Free Cosmetics:

Ski Pole Shifter

Hot Cocoa Sticker

Frosted Customization Pack:

Snowflake (Antenna Topper)

Frozen Steering Wheel (Steering Wheel)

Snowman (Bobblehead)

The Chrome Toboggan (Hood Ornament)

Snowdrop (Mirror Ornament)

Blizzard (Decal Kit)

Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive is a run-based first-person driving survival game. As a true road-like, your car is your only companion. Based out of an abandoned garage, you'll be repairing, upgrading, and outfitting it to stay safe from all the dangers that surround you each excursion into the Zone. Together, the two of you will drive deep into the surreal woods of the Pacific Northwest, chase long-forgotten mysteries, and encounter strange and dangerous anomalies, all as you make your way to the heart of the Olympic Exclusion Zone.

First-person, run-based driving survival gameplay.

Form a unique bond with a fully customizable car that develops its own quirks and personality.

It is tense driving from behind the wheel, with moments of vulnerability when you step out to gather resources and make repairs.

From your upgradeable garage, each repeatable trip into the Zone is unique and randomized.

Systems-driven gameplay that allows for player freedom, creativity, and experimentation.

Unravel a long-forgotten mystery of the Olympic Exclusion Zone as you explore a surreal and anomaly-filled version of the Pacific Northwest.

Original score by Wilbert Roget, II, as well as a licensed soundtrack featuring local Pacific Northwest bands.

