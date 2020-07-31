Paizo Brings The Heat With Multiple New GenCon Releases

Today kicks off GenCon, the proclaimed "Best Four Days in Gaming". Even though COVID-19 delegates GenCon to be online and at-home only, various tabletop game companies have made a point to make their presence known for the convention. Making a huge showing this year is Paizo, the role-playing game company best known for their fantasy RPG Pathfinder and its science-fiction sister game, Starfinder. Here is just a taste of the fifteen(!!!) releases that Paizo has offered for GenCon 2020.

First off, and perhaps most notably, Paizo has released the Advanced Player's Guide rulebook for Pathfinder's Second Edition release. This release will introduce four new player classes to the game: the Investigator, the Oracle, the Swashbuckler, and the Witch. This is exciting in that players have not had the chance to use these classes officially in the new edition. There's plenty more in this tome, spanning 272 pages.

According to Paizo's GenCon press release:

Ready to go beyond the basics? Expand the limits of what's possible with the Pathfinder Advanced Player's Guide! This 272-page Pathfinder Second Edition rulebook contains exciting new rules options for player characters, adding even more depth of choice to your Pathfinder game! Inside you will find brand new ancestries, heritages, and four new classes: the shrewd investigator, the mysterious oracle, the daring swashbuckler, and the hex-slinging witch! The Advanced Player's Guide also includes exciting new options for all your favorite Core Rulebook classes and tons of new backgrounds, general feats, spells, items, and 40 flexible archetypes to customize your play experience even further!

Next, let's look at the Starship Operations Manual for Starfinder, the sci-fi sister RPG to the fantasy that is Pathfinder:

In the Starship Operations Manual, which serves as a new expansion book for Starfinder, players will be able to outfit their ships with "more than 100 new starship weapons, expansion bays, alternate armors, and systems like drop pods, ramming prows, mines, ablative armor, virtual intelligences, and more," according to the Paizo press release for GenCon. Sounds rad and a great excuse to set phasers for fun! Paizo has all sorts of other releases for this year's remote GenCon. If you're interested you can find out more on Paizo's website and at GenCon, right at home! Excited? Leave us a comment below!