Palia Announces Fall Fantasy: The Spiritfest Spectacle

Halloween and Fall activities come to Palia as the game has launched a brand-new update with Fall Fantasy: The Spiritfest Spectacle

Article Summary Palia launches Fall Fantasy: The Spiritfest Spectacle with Halloween quests and festive decor.

Meet Goobi, the new adorable ranch animal, offering rare rewards for high-level Ranchers.

Enjoy Ranching with friends, new barn features, and share animal-raising experiences together.

Unlock limited-time seasonal cosmetics, emotes, and shop items during the Spiritfest event.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 has brought its own Halloween event to Palia, as Fall Fantasy: The Spiritfest Spectacle is now live. The latest patch brings in their own take on the spooky holiday, as well as some Fall activities for you to jump into, and a number of new cosmetics and decorations. We have the finer details from the devs here as the content is now live.

Palia – Fall Fantasy: The Spiritfest Spectacle

Building on Palia's latest Ranching skill, Home Lines, and seasonal Fall Fantasy festivities introduced in the Of Barns & Briars update, the Spiritfest Spectacle debuts playful limited-time events, and plenty of ways to celebrate the spookiest season. Here's what players can look forward to:

Meet Your Goo-d Friend, Goobi – Slimy, sparkly, and oh-so-adorable! Goobi is the first new addition to Palia's Ranching animals. Adoptable at Ranching Level 10, these bouncy barn buddies come with multiple traits, and will reward players with rare flowers, such as the Heartdrop Lily and Elderwood Lotus.

Slimy, sparkly, and oh-so-adorable! Goobi is the first new addition to Palia's Ranching animals. Adoptable at Ranching Level 10, these bouncy barn buddies come with multiple traits, and will reward players with rare flowers, such as the Heartdrop Lily and Elderwood Lotus. Ranching Together – Palians can now invite friends into their barn to pet, feed, and help raise your animals. Experience is shared, and with new pen organization features, players can decide exactly where the animals call home. Babies can even grow up alongside their parents!

Palians can now invite friends into their barn to pet, feed, and help raise your animals. Experience is shared, and with new pen organization features, players can decide exactly where the animals call home. Babies can even grow up alongside their parents! Spiritfest Quests – Najuma needs help preparing her mother's shrine and Spiritfest feast. Players can lend a hand by completing four themed Bulletin Board bundles, take part in candy hunts, and unlock limited-time seasonal rewards.

Najuma needs help preparing her mother's shrine and Spiritfest feast. Players can lend a hand by completing four themed Bulletin Board bundles, take part in candy hunts, and unlock limited-time seasonal rewards. Haunt Your Home with Spooky Decor – The Spooky Moon Store has returned, filled with new and returning items, including Spooky Giant Pumpkins, Floating Candles, and more. Perfect for transforming Home Plots into haunted havens. Additionally, beds and benches are now more than decoration. Palians exhausted from a hard day of Ranching can finally curl up for a nap or take a seat with friends.

The Spooky Moon Store has returned, filled with new and returning items, including Spooky Giant Pumpkins, Floating Candles, and more. Perfect for transforming Home Plots into haunted havens. Additionally, beds and benches are now more than decoration. Palians exhausted from a hard day of Ranching can finally curl up for a nap or take a seat with friends. Premium Store Updates – Fresh cosmetics abound! Embrace the light or the dark with the Heavenly Creatures collection, groove with the Kilima Beats and Spooky Beats emotes, squish around with the Goobi pet, stash items in the aggressively cute Mimic Sales Bin, glide through the skies with the Ghostly Glider, or decorate with the limited-time Hollow Grove Landscape. On October 21, the Kawaii Cutie collection and Black Smoke tool skins add even more seasonal flair.

