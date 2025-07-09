Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Has Released The Solstice Bloom Update For Summer

Summer continues in the world of Palia, as pkayers can experience the Solstice Bloom update right now with a ton of new content

Article Summary Palia launches the Solstice Bloom update with fresh summer quests and exciting new content to explore.

Discover five new quests, including a romantic mission to help Hodari plan his sister's wedding.

Collect River Shark and Elder Shark plushies, plus decorate with new Umbraan and Northern Warriors items.

Enjoy self-service name changes, improved decor stacking, and various quality-of-life enhancements.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 released a new update this week for Palia, as summer continues with the Solstice Bloom update. This really isn't a major update for the game, it's more of a bunch of stuff to tide you over as they are clearly starting to make plans right now for the Fall. But that doesn't mean they just gave up on Summer, as they have new quests, new decor, Shark Plushies and more for you to check out. We have the dev notes below, as you can read the full patch notes on the game's website.

Palia – Solstice Bloom

Ready for more adventures with your best Bahari Buds? These new quests dive deeper into the lives of Palia's most charming (and occasionally chaotic!) residents. Make sure that your friendship surpasses level two with these folks; completing the level 2 friendship quests should get you most of the way there! Whether you're hanging wedding bells with Hodari, sneaking around with some smugglers, or sipping on some soup with the boys, you're in for a good time and sweet rewards with these quests.

New Discovery Quests – Palians can look forward to five new quests, including a romantic quest where players help Hodari prepare for his sister's wedding, a journey with the Bahari Boys and more

Palians can look forward to five new quests, including a romantic quest where players help Hodari prepare for his sister's wedding, a journey with the Bahari Boys and more Shark Plushes – Players can now hunt and collect River Shark and Elder Shark plushes! Players can also add the new Plushie Pool to their housing plots.

Players can now hunt and collect River Shark and Elder Shark plushes! Players can also add the new Plushie Pool to their housing plots. New Umbraan Decor – Reflecting the rich history of Umbraan daily life, these new decor pieces were once iconic staples of the bustling Zendruu Outpost.

Reflecting the rich history of Umbraan daily life, these new decor pieces were once iconic staples of the bustling Zendruu Outpost. Self-Service Name Changes – Players can now change their in-game full names and nicknames once every 30 days by logging into the website!

Players can now change their in-game full names and nicknames once every 30 days by logging into the website! Adjustments & Improvements – Palians can look forward to a host of quality-of-life improvements in this update, including increased decor items stacks (now up to 30!) UI for growing flowers to indicate what stage they're in and more!

Palians can look forward to a host of quality-of-life improvements in this update, including increased decor items stacks (now up to 30!) UI for growing flowers to indicate what stage they're in and more! Premium Store Updates – Players can look forward to several new decor items from the new Northern Warriors set, inspired by the graceful performances and traveling merchants of Inyrevn.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!