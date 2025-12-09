Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Launches Winter's Wonder: Home for Winterlights Update

The annual holiday update has been released for Palia, as players can dive into Winter's Wonder: Home for Winterlights right now

Article Summary Palia's Winter's Wonder: Home for Winterlights event brings snow, quests, and festive activities to Kilima Village

New Grow-A-Snowman community event, limited-time Winterlights Store, and seasonal collectibles return

Lunar Paths introduce a new battle pass system, with free and premium rewards for active players

Meet the Boovar ranch animal, unlock new furniture tints, and explore exclusive festive items and pets

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 has released the annual holiday update for Palia today, as Winter's Wonder: Home for Winterlights is now live. Kilima Village will be blankedted in snow and reopen the Winterlights Store, bringing with it a ton of new additions to the game, including a fluffy Boovar to join the animal friends. They have also added a new Lunar Path progression system, a Grow-A-Snowman community event, a revamped Bulletin Board, and more. We have the full rundown from the devs here.

Palia – Winter's Wonder: Home for Winterlights

The Return of Zeki's Winterfest Challenge – All Palians will receive mail from Zeki, containing hints about the locations of his seven hidden chests. Zeki's Winterlights Chests contain some snow covered decor, and once you find all of them, players will also be able to purchase the recipes directly at the Winterlights Store.

All Palians will receive mail from Zeki, containing hints about the locations of his seven hidden chests. Zeki's Winterlights Chests contain some snow covered decor, and once you find all of them, players will also be able to purchase the recipes directly at the Winterlights Store. Winterlights Quests – New rewards can be earned by both new and returning Palians. By completing the Winterlights Quest, players will be able to purchase new ornaments within the Winterlights Store.

New rewards can be earned by both new and returning Palians. By completing the Winterlights Quest, players will be able to purchase new ornaments within the Winterlights Store. Monthly Bundle Quest: Winterlights Edition – Found at the bulletin board, players can complete this seasonal quest to earn themed rewards, including the Winterlights Ashura Ornament and Winterlights Reth Ornament.

Found at the bulletin board, players can complete this seasonal quest to earn themed rewards, including the Winterlights Ashura Ornament and Winterlights Reth Ornament. Grow-A-Snowman Event! – Beginning on December 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT and ending on January 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT, players can join the Grow-A-Snowman Event and collect Snowman Plushes to help grow the snowman overlooking Kilima Village to an awe-inspiring size. As part of the event, players can discover Sandy Paws Presents containing seasonal decor while participating in their favorite Palia activities, such as hunting, fishing, insect collecting and more!

Beginning on at 10:00 a.m. PT and ending on January 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT, players can join the Grow-A-Snowman Event and collect Snowman Plushes to help grow the snowman overlooking Kilima Village to an awe-inspiring size. As part of the event, players can discover Sandy Paws Presents containing seasonal decor while participating in their favorite Palia activities, such as hunting, fishing, insect collecting and more! Furniture Tints – A rework of the Furniture Tint system is now live, introducing six additional tint palettes and an all-new way to apply tints to change your home's color palette for the season.

A rework of the Furniture Tint system is now live, introducing six additional tint palettes and an all-new way to apply tints to change your home's color palette for the season. New Home Line: The Estate – Inspired by the regal Mayor's Estate in Kilima Village, this new home line includes new trims, columns, railings and stair options – supported across every Home Line.

Inspired by the regal Mayor's Estate in Kilima Village, this new home line includes new trims, columns, railings and stair options – supported across every Home Line. Introducing Lunar Paths – Available now for the first time, Lunar Paths are a new long-term progression system that function like a battle pass, and are designed to give players a clear and satisfying way to earn both free and premium rewards, simply by playing.

Available now for the first time, Lunar Paths are a new long-term progression system that function like a battle pass, and are designed to give players a clear and satisfying way to earn both free and premium rewards, simply by playing. The Winterlights Store is Back – Palians can look forward to a host of seasonally-themed items available on the Winterlights Store, including Icicles, Ornaments Tree Toppers and more.

Palians can look forward to a host of seasonally-themed items available on the Winterlights Store, including Icicles, Ornaments Tree Toppers and more. The Introduction of the Boovar – Meet the Boovar, the bear(ish) ranch companion with antlers and a big love for fish. Players can now add the Boovar to their ranches.

Meet the Boovar, the bear(ish) ranch companion with antlers and a big love for fish. Players can now add the Boovar to their ranches. New Ranching Animal Visual Effects – Brand-new Visual Effect Traits are now available to all ranching Animals, featuring unique auras, sparkles and electric effects.

Brand-new Visual Effect Traits are now available to all ranching Animals, featuring unique auras, sparkles and electric effects. Premium Store Updates – Step into the season with the Winter Warrior collection, a striking set of ice-forged armor, glider, and tool skins that shimmer with frosted power. And pet lovers can welcome three new Boovar Pets: Woodland, Arctic and Holiday Cheer. Whether you're soaring across snowy skies, refreshing your wardrobe, or growing your ranch family, the Premium Store is stacked with festive style.

