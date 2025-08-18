Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Reveals Details About The Botanical Bliss Update

Palia has released a brand-new update today, as players will see several new additions and events happening with Botanical Bliss

Article Summary Palia unleashes the Botanical Bliss update with new plants, planters, and vibrant floral décor options.

Dive into the cooperative daily Flower Bloom event and earn exclusive rewards with friends or solo.

The all-new Bulletin Board introduces seasonal activities, quests, and community objectives to explore.

Celebrate Palia’s Second Anniversary with limited-time Cupcake Plushes and fresh Premium Store content.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 dropped a new update on the players of Palia today, as you'll see new content from the Botanical Bliss update. Aside from seeing a number of new plants come around for the season, you'll be getting new quests, a new Flower Bloom event, several new Plushes, a Bulletin Board (seen here), several new decorations, and more. Plus, they celebrate the game's Second Anniversary with two limited-time Cupcake Plushes for you to get as login rewards. Youc an read the details below as the update is now live.

Palia – Botanical Bliss

Flower Bloom Event: Our newest dynamic event, available for all players daily at 12pm game time, brings a burst of color to Kilima Valley with a cooperative, flower-filled challenge that you can enjoy solo or with fellow Palians.

Our newest dynamic event, available for all players daily at 12pm game time, brings a burst of color to Kilima Valley with a cooperative, flower-filled challenge that you can enjoy solo or with fellow Palians. Fresh Flora: With 10 new plants and flowers and 9 stylish planters, this fresh wave of flora will offer Palians more ways than ever to bring color, charm, and natural beauty to their space.

Introducing The Bulletin Board: Located in the heart of the Kilima Village Center, the Bulletin Board offers new ways for Palians to explore seasonal themes, participate in limited-time activities, earn rewards, and complete community-focused objectives through mini narrative quests available with each new in-game patch.

Located in the heart of the Kilima Village Center, the Bulletin Board offers new ways for Palians to explore seasonal themes, participate in limited-time activities, earn rewards, and complete community-focused objectives through mini narrative quests available with each new in-game patch. New Floatfish Crew Plushes: Whether it's the cozy charm of the Floatfish Toadstool Plush, the whimsical sparkle of the Floatfish Piksii Plush, or the reel-y sleek style of the Floatfish Midnight Plush, there's bound to be a new Plush that floats each Palian's boat.

Whether it's the cozy charm of the Floatfish Toadstool Plush, the whimsical sparkle of the Floatfish Piksii Plush, or the reel-y sleek style of the Floatfish Midnight Plush, there's bound to be a new Plush that floats each Palian's boat. Flower Nameplate Decor: With eight new flower-themed Nameplates to choose from, your display name has never looked so stylish. Palians can obtain these new nameplates through either the Flower Bloom event, or via the Bulletin Board rewards.

With eight new flower-themed Nameplates to choose from, your display name has never looked so stylish. Palians can obtain these new nameplates through either the Flower Bloom event, or via the Bulletin Board rewards. Adjustments & Improvements: Palians can look forward to a host of quality-of-life improvements in this update, including a new accessibility setting for tools and emotes, streamlined bundle inventory and a Quest Bag with infinite space.

Palians can look forward to a host of quality-of-life improvements in this update, including a new accessibility setting for tools and emotes, streamlined bundle inventory and a Quest Bag with infinite space. Premium Store Updates: Several new items are available in the Premium Store, including the Beastslayer and Yacht Club outfit collections, Torocat Pet and Glider, as well as the Beastslayer Tool Skin and dreamy Seagrass Gardens Landscape.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!