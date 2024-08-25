Posted in: Board Games, Games, Pandasaurus Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Boxtop Pinball: Haunted House, Codis Naturalis, Finca

Pandasaurus Games Reveals Three New October Titles

Pandasaurus Games revealed three new tabletop titles on the way this October with Finca, Codis Naturalis, and Boxtop Pinball: Haunted House

Pandasaurus Games revealed three new tabletop games coming out this year, all of which will be released this October. The three new board games are Finca, which is a reprint of a 2009 game that was considered a top-tier title when it first came out; Codis Naturalis, a mix of card play and stacking mechanics; and Boxtop Pinball: Haunted House, a game where you make a pinball table and flick tokens to score points. We have details on all three below as they're all up for pre-order right now.

Finca

Finca was originally published in 2009 and was considered a holy grail in its time. It has been out of print for a few years, and we're excited to bring it back with brand-new art, streamlined gameplay, and a fifth player! Mallorca, Island of the Wind. A place of golden beaches and a light-blue sea. The almond harvest is at hand, and juicy oranges, lemons, and figs are ready to be picked and taken to the market. Gather as many of Mallorca's resources as possible and deliver them to the island's communities. Their requests are constantly changing, so be sure to get your donkey carts ready to deliver! Resources are collected using a mancala-like mechanic, and a clever system is implemented to discourage players from hoarding.

Codis Naturalis

You must continue the work of the monk Tybor Kwelein by assembling a manuscript that records the different species living in the nearby forests. Advance your manuscript by arranging the pages strategically; however, you may need to sacrifice some species along the way. A turn is simple: play a card from your hand, then draw another. The layering mechanic is where the strategy enters. When you play a card, it must overlap the corner of one or more cards that are already in play. Each corner can contain symbols that represent different species or scoring bonuses, so as you build your tableau, you may have to cover symbols in order to play a more important card.

Boxtop Pinball: Haunted House

Get ready to flick some dice and roll to victory in this spooky game of haunted house pinball! Take down monsters, uncover hidden clues, and dodge trap doors as you try to rack up as many points as you can. Flick your dice from the launch pad onto the Pinball Machine to earn points. For each die that remains at the end of the round, score the number of points indicated on the die plus additional points for various bonuses. Earn points by hitting monsters, gathering clue tokens, and staying in haunted realms. Landing in the summoning circle gains you an additional die! Whoever scores the most points after three rounds wins the game!

