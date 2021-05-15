Panic Mode Will Be Coming To Steam In Late June

Moebiusgames revealed this week they will be releasing their upcoming indie game Panic Mode into Steam's Early Access in June. The game plays like a casual sim-strategy title where you'll be tasked with saving a room full of creatures from dangerous disasters, all with the help of the worst set of crisis management tools ever made. The game doesn't have a publisher yet, this is more set of giving people a taste of what's to come while they improve things and decide how to move forward. You can give the game a shot when it drops into Early Access on June 25th.

In Panic Mode, you act as a crisis manager to save creatures known as Pammies from dangerous disasters and unsafe buildings using shoddy, volatile, and convoluted contraptions as tools. In each location in Panic Mode, an accident is bound to happen. First, set up your disaster-prevention equipment in the Pammy's workspaces. When things kick-off, use your tools to mitigate the calamity that would otherwise cause all of the Pammies to die.

In a world full of hazards, the "if it ain't broke" line of thinking has lead to quite a precarious situation. Instead of taking preventive caution like say, fire escapes, instead the only company on the planet decides to hire you as a crisis manager. Use the corporate-provided tools (oft comprised of dangerous materials themselves) to prevent imminent chaos and guide the alien species known as 'Pammies' to safety. In each location an accident is bound to happen. First, set up your equipment in the space. When things kick off, use your tools to mitigate the calamity that would otherwise cause all of the pammies to perish. Save the pammies! Or don't; the company will keep you on as crisis manager regardless of your performance.