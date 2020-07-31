Paradox Interactive Releases A New Crusader Kings 3 Dev Diary

Paradox Interactive has released a new developer diary this week as the crew behind Crusader Kings 3 goes more in-depth for July. This particular diary focuses on a bit of the character portraits and how they change over time, which includes a DNA stream that determines their appearance based on their parents. As the years go on and change happens, you will see them come into their own through their lifestyle and even diseases that cross the country. You also get a look at the vassal contract system and the updates they've made to it during development. Enjoy the video as the game will drop on September 1st, 2020.

