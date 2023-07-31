Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Lechonk, pokemon, pokemon cards, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Lechonk Illustration

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame features a Lechonk Illustration Rare that evokes, of all things, the Tyranitar V Alt Art.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at a new Illustration Rare from this set.

Artist Narumi Sato shows Lechonk living up to its name, taking a nap next to its bowl of devoured food. This card reminds me in a positive way of the Tyranitar V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which showed the fearsome Pokémon passed out in a cute illustration. That card works against type, but this one? It leans into it in an equally satisfying manner. You can read more about Narumi Sato in our Artist Spotlight series here.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

