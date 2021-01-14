Paradox Interactive Reveals New Prison Architect DLC: Going Green

Paradox Interactive revealed a brand new DLC pack coming to Prison Architect with the addition of Going Green. You may not be aware, but some prisons use their prisoners to do all sorts of labor, some as a service to the city it's in and others for rehabilitation efforts or to help them find a new career path when they are released. Going Green essentially adds farming and greenery to the game, which can be both a benefit and a hindrance. It also opens up options to create an environmentally-friendly prison and provide your prisoners with better food options, if you set it up that way. Youc an read more about it below and check out screenshots and the trailer, as this DC pack will come to the game on January 28th, 2021.

"Going Green continues Prison Architect's history of riffing off popular prison fiction seen in movies, TV, and other media. This will be the third Prison Architect expansion we will have launched since Paradox took over the IP in 2019 and we can't wait to see your latest creations," Steacy McIlwham, Product Manager for Prison Architect at Paradox Interactive. "The Glasshouse also kicks off a series of updates we will make to the game's interface, starting with the dump and demolition tools, making it more user-friendly. We understand this is something the community has been asking about for a long time and we want you to know your voice has been heard." Launching alongside Going Green is The Glasshouse, a free content update available to all Prison Architect players.The Glasshouse introduces additional objects, quickrooms, community improvements and two new top-notch employees – K9 units Shepherd and Bowtie Bandit. Wardens can create a more sustainable prison with Recycling Systems and objects like recycling bins or solar lights. Players will also be excited to see the addition of Object Menu Sorting Methods and improvements to the dump and demolition tools, which have been requested by the community and will make menus more intuitive.

Fruits of Labor: Farming introduces a new type of Prison Labor, allowing prisons to grow potatoes, wheat, apples, and more. Produce can be exported or used as ingredients for inmate meals.

Room to Grow: Three outdoor rooms facilitate farming: Fruit Orchard, Farm Field and Vegetable Allotment. But that's not all, players can recruit staff Farm Workers, build a Pantry to store produce, and construct a Shed to house farming-related items.

Best Buds: Inmates who enjoy nature's beauty can grow flowers and other plants recreationally. Gardening affects inmates and gives them a positive recreation activity.

Trouble is Brewing: With new crops comes new contraband. Prisoners can now secretly grow herbs in the fields and swipe kitchen ingredients to brew Booze. Fields can also become Gang Turf, so keep your guards on alert!

A Greener New Deal: Prisons get an eco-friendly makeover with Solar, Wind, and Solar/Wind Hybrid power sources. Excess power created by these sustainable methods can be sold back to the grid using the Power Export Meter.