Paris Hilton Launches New Silvingland Content For Roblox

That's hot! Roblox has joined forces with Paris Hilton to bring a new experience to the game with the all new Silvingland area.

Roblox announced a new collaboration today as they have teamed up with Paris Hilton to create an all-new addition to the game called Silvingland. This is basically a new metaverse experience in which you'll get a mashup of slaying and living your best life in a playful environment. With cosmetics to snag, performances to attend, and even a gaming night that you can check out. We got the full details from the devs below, going over what you can experience in the next few weeks.

"Slivingland will be a persistent experience where millions of Paris's fans can gather to enjoy Hilton and 11:11 Media's rich collection of entertainment content, including new music, podcasts, TV shows, films, and exciting brands that Paris is partnering with. With Slivingland, Hilton is bridging the gap between Gen Z, the metaverse, and brands, offering a unique platform for strategic brand activations. To kick off the launch of Slivingland, Hilton will bring fans a once-in-a-lifetime immersive DJ performance live on August 25th. As one of the world's most successful female DJs, Hilton's performance promises to captivate and entertain her fans and Roblox attendees, blurring the lines between real life and the virtual world. In addition to interacting with Hilton herself, Slivingland will offer a variety of features that will captivate users of all ages. From holograms to a vibrant nightclub, a music mini-game on the dancefloor, and adorable pet sidekicks that accompany players throughout their virtual journey."

Community Game Night Hosted by Hilton ( August 11 ): To kick off the launch of Slivingland, Hilton will host a Community Gaming Night on Friday, August 11th in her Discord community encouraging fans to stay in and sliv together while playing the game live.

To kick off the launch of Slivingland, Hilton will host a Community Gaming Night on Friday, 11th in her Discord community encouraging fans to stay in and sliv together while playing the game live. Taco Bell Serves in Slivingland ( August 11 -13): Coming off on the heels of Taco Bell's Y2K hit Volcano Menu with Hilton, the popular chain will be offering up a free Cheesy Gordita for delivery on their app with a $20 minimum order. Available to US consumers to celebrate Slivingland's launch, an exclusive promo code will be available August 11 -13 and shared only in Hilton's Discord.

Coming off on the heels of Taco Bell's Y2K hit Volcano Menu with Hilton, the popular chain will be offering up a free Cheesy Gordita for delivery on their app with a $20 minimum order. Available to US consumers to celebrate Slivingland's launch, an exclusive promo code will be available -13 and shared only in Hilton's Discord. "Queen of Y2K" Limited-Edition Digital Fashion Pieces: To celebrate the launch of Slivingland, Hilton will be dropping ten limited-edition digital fashion pieces in the experience over eight weeks, from the beginning of August to the end of September. Inspired by the styles from the year 2000, better known as Y2K, these fashion pieces will include trendy accessories, from signature pink headphones to choker necklaces and a sparkly pink Sliving Suit that Paris, known as "Queen of Y2K", rocks IRL and on Roblox.

To celebrate the launch of Slivingland, Hilton will be dropping ten limited-edition digital fashion pieces in the experience over eight weeks, from the beginning of to the end of September. Inspired by the styles from the year 2000, better known as Y2K, these fashion pieces will include trendy accessories, from signature pink headphones to choker necklaces and a sparkly pink Sliving Suit that Paris, known as "Queen of Y2K", rocks IRL and on Roblox. Snap in Slivingland: The largest component of Slivingland revolves around exploration and photography, the latter is the greatest and easiest way to fully understand the world and encourage discovery of Slivingland's surroundings. Roblox users will embark on a journey to snap photos, level up their cameras, and unlock new collectible items along the way. With each snapshot, players will immerse themselves deeper into the vibrant world of Slivingland and discover its hidden treasures and easter eggs.

@roblox If there's anywhere the style, music, and lifestyle of @ParisHilton can be brought to life in one vibrant experience, it's Roblox. Link to #Slivingland in comments. ♬ original sound – Roblox

