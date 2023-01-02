Party Hat Gengar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: New Year's 2023

2023 brings a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. This rotation centers around the Legendary Fire/Dragon-type Reshiram in Tier Five Raids and Mega Steelix in Mega Raids. There are also New Year's 2023-themed Pokémon with party hats in the lower tiers. With this raid guide, you can take on Party Hat Gengar in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO, build a team of impactful counters, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate.

Top Party Hat Gengar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Gengar counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Latias: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Gengar with efficiency.

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Therian Forme Landorus: Extrasensory, Earthquake

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Gengar can be defeated with one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Gengar is an evolved form, you should attempt Pinap Berries on your first few throws in an attempt to earn more Gastly Candy.

Shiny Odds

Party Hat Gengar can be encountered in its Shiny form, but due to this being an event Pokémon, its rate is unknown but likely boosted.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!