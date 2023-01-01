Party Hat Nidorino Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: New Year's 2023
2023 brings a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. This rotation centers around the Legendary Fire/Dragon-type Reshiram in Tier Five Raids and Mega Steelix in Mega Raids. There are also New Year's 2023-themed Pokémon with party hats in the lower tiers. With this raid guide, you can take on Party Hat Nidorino in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO, build a team of impactful counters, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate.
Top Party Hat Nidorino Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Nidorino counters as such:
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Shadow Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic
- Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic
- Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower
- Shadow Gallade: Confusion, Psychic
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Nidorino with efficiency.
- Lunala: Confusion, Psychic
- Hoopa: Confusion, Psychic
- Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic
- Espeon: Confusion, Psychic
- Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Azelf: Confusion, Future Sight
- Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower
- Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Fun
- Tapu Lele: Confusion, Future Sight
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Nidorino can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Nidorino is an evolved form, you should attempt Pinap Berries on your first few throws in attempt to earn more Nidoran Candy.
Shiny Odds
Party Hat Nidoran can be encountered in its Shiny form, but due to this being an event Pokémon, its rate is unknown but likely boosted.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!