Party Hat Raticate Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

The 2022 New Year's Event is now live in Pokémon GO. It focuses on Costumed Pokémon in the wild, in raids, and in Eggs. Let's turn our eyes toward raids, where Party Hat Raticate is currently featured. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this festive Pokémon from the Kanto region, perfect your catching strategy, and potentially even catch a Shiny Party Hat Raticate.

Top Party Hat Raticate Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Raticate counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Lopunny (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Shadow Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Sacred Sword)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Raticate with efficiency.

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Regigigas (Fighting-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Virizion (Quick Attack, Sacred Sword)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Raticate can be defeated by solo players. Your best bet is to create a team of counters based on the above Pokémon which are at the top of the meta. Also be sure to power these Pokémon up to their highest possible CP and give them their optimal movesets listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the most effective way to catch Pokémon. However, since Raticate is an evolved form, I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few catches in order to attempt to earn more Candies.

Shiny Odds

Party Hat Raticate can currently be encountered in its Shiny form. It has historically had a boosted Shiny rate and likely does now as well.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!