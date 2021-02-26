Shiny Landorus, Thundurus, Tornadus, & Nosepass Come To Pokémon GO

It seems we have to wait a bit longer for the Therian Formes of Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus in Pokémon GO than Niantic's announcement of the Season of Legends made it seem. However, the raid rotations for March 2021 will offer three new Shiny Legendary Pokémon before Niantic drops the Therians. Let's get into the new information they've given us about Pokémon GO in March.

Niantic announced the followed on the official Pokémon GO blog:

The following Legendary Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids throughout March. Incarnate Forme Landorus will be appearing in five-star raids from Monday, March 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. to Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! Incarnate Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids from Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. to Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! Incarnate Forme Thundurus will be appearing in five-star raids from Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. to Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one!

So there we go. Before the Therian Formes of the Legendary trio known as the Forces of Nature debut, their Shiny forms will. Now, these aren't exactly stunning Shinies, but I can't help but get excited every time a new Shiny Legendary debuts in Pokémon GO. Niantic has a habit of withholding some for an extended period of time (looking at you, Palkia, and Dialga) so it does feel like a win for raiders when a new Shiny drops.

Directly after three weeks of Shiny genies, we'll get the Therian Formes, which… well, to be real, look more like actual Pokémon. They're animalistic and they aren't simple reskins of each other, which is a huge improvement in my opinion. Here's what they had to say:

Therian Forme Thundurus will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids starting Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

In addition to these releases, Shiny Nosepass and its evolution Shiny Probopass will be released on Tuesday, March 9th for a new event called "Searching for Legends." This sounds like it may tie-in to the Special Research that was mentioned in the Season of Legends announcement that spoke about Professor Willow searching for details on the Therian Formes of Thundurus, Landorus, and Tornadus.

Stay tuned for more details on that and other upcoming events in Pokémon GO.