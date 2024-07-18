Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grinding Gear Games, Path of Exile: Settlers of Kalguur

Path Of Exile: Settlers Of Kalguur Details Revealed

Grinding Gear Games revealed new details about the Path Of Exile: Settlers Of Kalguur expansion, which will arrive later this month.

Article Summary Settlers of Kalguur: New Challenge League & town-building in Wraeclast.

Refreshed Ascendancy with Warden Class & Gladiator Rework.

Comprehensive balance update with new skills and endgame content.

PS5 & Xbox Series optimizations: Faster load times, improved visuals.

Grinding Gear Games has revealed the latest massive expansion for Path of Exile, as Settlers of Kalguur will launch later this month. The team revealed the full details during the GGG Live livestream, going over the details of what is technically known as Update 3.25. The expansion will bring about a new Challenge League, balance improvements, two new Ascendancy Class changes, improvements to the endgame, new quality-of-life improvements for the campaign. We have more details below from the devs, as well as the full video of the event above, as the content will arrive on July 27, 2024.

Path of Exile: Settlers of Kalguur

In the Settlers of Kalguur Challenge League, players will help Kalguuran pioneers build the town of Kingsmarch and establish trade between Wraeclast and their homeland. Players will focus on mining exotic resources, hiring and protecting skilled workers to construct and defend the town, and build out a harbor to establish and manage trading. Once the town is constructed and trade is underway, players will be able to buy and sell currency and other stackable items in the Currency Trade Market, and craft and recombine powerful weapons and items on the Runesmithing Table.

Ascendancy classes will be refreshed with the addition of the new Warden class, as well as a rework of the Gladiator. The Warden will replace the Raider class, focusing on elemental attacks, damage mitigation and a specialization in Tinctures, which can now be found throughout the land. The Gladiator class maintains powerful skills for Bleeding and Block, along with receiving newly designed skills including the opportunity to invest in Retaliation Skills, a new type of skill that allows you to unleash devastating damage upon meeting certain conditions in combat.

Settlers of Kalguur will add a long list of balance work including drastic alterations to Melee Skills, Block, Rage, Warcries, Banners, Bleed, Impale, adding new Base Types to Endgame, buffed Modifiers on Endgame Items, buffed Critical Strike Chances on Weapons, and much more. Endgame content has been addressed with changes to many Scarabs, a 6th Map Device Slot, new encounters in Tier 16 and Tier 17 Maps, updates to Blight and Ritual and more. There will also be a set of new Chisel types and a massive increase in the drop rate of Valdo's Puzzle Boxes. Path of Exile players on consoles will be delighted to find that the game now takes full advantage of PS5 and Xbox Series hardware, with a huge reduction in load times and texture pop-in. Overall visual fidelity has been improved with the highest available resolution textures and water effects, and a new upscaling algorithm that improves the crispness of dynamic resolution, as well as an additional anti-aliasing pass.

