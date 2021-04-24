Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Second Beta Will Launch May 5th

Owlcat Games revealed this week that Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous will be getting a second beta on May 5th. This beta will specifically be available to backers who contributed to the Kickstarter or Slacker Backer campaigns in the relevant tiers, as this is a special beta for people who contributed to help the game get produced. If you participated in the first beta, you'll only have to update the game file to participate this time around. This will be the last playable version of the game before launch as they look to iron out all the wrinkles and show off new content not seen before. If you want to get in on it, there's still time to donate to the Slacker Backer before it kicks in two weeks from now.

Your path will take you to the Worldwound, where the opening of a rift to the Abyss has unleashed all-consuming terror across the land. For over a century, the neighboring nations have tried to withstand the threat coming from the portal and drive the enemy back, but to little avail. Now you have the chance to put an end to this conflict, but the path to salvation is far from clear-cut. Will you become a shining angel backed by worthy paladins? Or a powerful necromancer with hordes of immortal undead in your thrall? Or something else? Lead your army and challenge the mighty demon lords. Your crusade will set in motion a chain of events that will change the world – and you – forever.

Create any character imaginable with the flexibility, richness, and depth of the Pathfinder First Edition ruleset. Choose from 25 classes, 12 character races, and more than a thousand spells, feats, and abilities to suit your personal playstyle. Enjoy two combat modes to slay your enemies – real-time with pause or turn-based. Switch between them on the fly! A cast of more than 10 unique companions is ready to join your cause. Earn their trust and respect, and they will have your back no matter what dangers lie ahead. But you will need much more than a party of adventurers to cleanse the land of the demonic scourge. Take command of the crusaders and lead them to victory – either as a strategist controlling the battle from above, or as a field commander in a new tactical combat mode.

A gift of tremendous power has been given to you, and you must choose where this power will lead you. Take a step on one of eight Mythic Paths to obtain extraordinary abilities and shape everything that comes next. Your decisions might transform you into a celestial Angel, a ravaging Demon, a powerful Lich, a cunning Trickster, a lawful Aeon, a rebellious Azata, a wise Gold Dragon, or an ever-ravenous Swarm That Walks. The world will never be the same again.