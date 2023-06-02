PAW Patrol World Receives September Release Date Outright Games has a new Nickelodeon-based video game coming as PAW Patrol World will arrive on PC and consoles this September.

Outright Games confirmed today that they will be releasing PAW Patrol World for both PC and consoles in late September. Based on the popular Nickelodeon kid's show, this latest game will give you an all-ages open-world adventure in which you'll revisit popular locations from the series with an all-new story featuring the show's cast. We have the details for you below about the story, along with the latest trailer, as it will be released on September 29th, 2023.

"The story follows Mayor Humdinger and his Kitten Catastrophe Crew's plans to disrupt the PAW Patrol Day festival celebrations. Players can play and switch between the iconic pup crew to save the day with daring rescues, exciting puzzles, and playful missions. With eight playable characters, including Chase, Skye, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, and Zuma as well as fan favorites Tracker and Everest, fans can enjoy the true PAW Patrol experience. Each pup is equipped with its own unique abilities and usable vehicles, and eagle-eyed fans can spot characters from the show throughout the game. The world is filled with collectibles and secrets that unlock missions and progression items to customize characters and vehicles. Players can collect skins, emojis, and stickers through gameplay. Mayor Goodway has another surprise as part of the festival celebrations – a Chickaletta Art Exhibition – where players can unlock artwork to help her complete the art collection featuring her beloved chicken."

"Whether players are exploring solo or teaming up with two-person couch co-op, PAW Patrol World provides fun for the whole family. Inspired by iconic episodes of PAW Patrol, the game also features four special 'Flashback Missions' in which players can relive scenes as playable missions. The game has been built with accessibility at the forefront, developed from years of learning to ensure the game is accessible to even the youngest of PAW Patrol fans. The game is fully voiced and equipped with intuitive controls and allows younger players to safely explore, play and follow a mission."

