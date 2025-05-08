Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, Pawmi, pokemon

Pawmi Features In Pokémon GO May 2025 Community Day

Pawmi will be released in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO during Pawmi Community Day in May 2025. Evolving it will unlock a special attack.

Article Summary Pawmi Community Day lands in Pokémon GO on May 11, 2025, with its Shiny debut and boosted shiny rates.

Evolve Pawmo during or up to a week after the event to get a Pawmot with the Charged Attack Brick Break.

Enjoy special event bonuses, 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance, extra candies, discounted trades, and more.

Exclusive Special Research and Timed Research offer encounters, rare items, and themed backgrounds.

The newest Pikaclone is getting its special day. Pokémon GO has announced Pawmi as the focus of May 2025 Community Day.

Here are the full details for Pawmi Community Day, the newly announced May 2024 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Sunday, May 11, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Sunday, May 11, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Pawmi with boosted Shiny odds

: Pawmi with boosted Shiny odds Special moves : Evolve Pawmo (Pawmi's Evolution) from the beginning of the event until May 18, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time to get a Pawmot that knows the Charged Attack Brick Break. Trainer Battles: 40 power Gyms and raids: 40 power

: Evolve Pawmo (Pawmi's Evolution) from the beginning of the event until May 18, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time to get a Pawmot that knows the Charged Attack Brick Break. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1.99 USD Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Pawmi Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards including: 3 encounters with Pawmi that have Might and Mastery–themed Special Backgrounds Additional encounters with Pawmi 1 Premium Battle Pass 1 Rare Candy XL And even more goodies! Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: You're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story. Certain restrictions apply. Gifting cannot be completed if the recipient has purchased a Special Research ticket or has been gifted one already.

: A $1.99 USD Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Special Background Timed Research : A Free Timed Research will be available for all Trainers. Niantic writes: Keep Community Day going with a Timed Research opportunity that will last for a week following the event! Trainers that log in during May Community Day will receive Timed Research awarding an encounter with a Pawmi that has a Might and Mastery–themed Special Background. You'll even have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Pawmi when you complete these research tasks! Don't forget, Trainers, you can evolve Pawmo (Pawmi's Evolution) during the week following the event to get a Pawmot that knows the Charged Attack Brick Break! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time.

: A Free Timed Research will be available for all Trainers. Niantic writes: Event bonuses : Limited-time Evolution requirement: you can evolve Pawmo into Pawmot after exploring 1 km with Pawmo as your buddy. This Evolution requirement will return to the usual requirement on May 18, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time. 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two per day. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. Trades will require 50% less Stardust. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. Field Research: May Community Day–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Pawmi to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Pawmi, and more! If you GO out and explore with your community, you may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Pawmi that have Might and Mastery–themed Special Backgrounds—if you're lucky! PokéStop Showcases featuring Pawmi.

:

