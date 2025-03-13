Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pax Augusta, Roger Gassmann, Senatis

Pax Augusta Announces April Steam Release Date

Revisit a specific period in time in history for the Roman Empire, as Pax Augusta will be released on PC via Steam in mid April

Article Summary Pax Augusta launches in April as an authentic ancient city-building simulation on Steam.

Emperor Augustus builds cities with historically accurate architecture and dynamic trade mechanics.

Explore vibrant Roman life through sandbox mode or a gripping campaign based on Tacitus' writings.

Face challenges like natural disasters, diseases, and political power games in a detailed game world.

Indie game developer Roger Gassmann and publisher Senatis have confirmed the official release date for his debut title, Pax Augusta. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is being billed as an "authentic ancient city-building simulation" in which great care has been taken to focus on the Roman Empire at a specific point in its development and domination over Europe. You are Emperor Augustus, building flourishing cities for the citizens and earning gold with the production and trade of goods as you strengthen your influence as emperor. The game will be released on April 17 for Steam, but before that, you can check out a new trailer here.

Pax Augusta

Pax Augusta features historically accurate architecture, with numerous buildings based on real-life models that have been recreated with meticulous accuracy. That carries over into a gripping campaign based on the historical writings of the Roman historian Tacitus. Pax Augusta also offers a sandbox mode where you can create your perfect Roman city without restrictions. Build residential areas, market squares, temples, forums, thermal baths and much more, with each building fulfilling an important purpose for city life. As your city grows from a small outpost to a vibrant metropolis, you will have to import and export goods, pay close attention to the needs of your citizens, and deal with the changing whims of benevolent, profligate, or capricious emperors who have a great influencer on your office as governor.

Historically accurate architecture based on real-life models, some of which can be seen as ruins today.

Construct a Roman city, building residential areas, market squares, temples, baths, and more as you grow from a small outpost to a vibrant metropolis.

Challenges and dangers, including natural disasters, diseases, and political power games.

Expand to the northern borders of the empire as you experience a large, detailed game world and colonize the regions of Gaul and Germany.

Dynamic trade mechanics allow you to import and export goods as you seek to control trade routes for maximum profit.

Sandbox and story mode offer the option of creating your perfect roman city with restrictions or diving into a gripping campaign based on the writings of Tacitus.

