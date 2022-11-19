PAX East Returns To Boston In Late-March 2023

Penny Arcade and ReedPop announced this week that PAX East will once again return to Boston in 2023 as it will happen in late March. Returning to the BCEC, the convention is aiming to return to full capacity as they will take over the entire expo hall with the goal of bringing back many of the biggest companies in the gaming industry along with a multitude of indie developers and publishers to show off all sorts of tabletop and video games over the course of four days. Those days are March 23rd-26th, 2023. Badges are officially on sale right now as we have more info on the event from their announcement below.

"The show will continue to bring the community together with opportunities to hang out with old friends in addition to making new ones in the tabletop lounges and free play sections featuring PC, console, and retro games. PAX Arena will also return with a schedule full of fan-favorite Esports professionals, content creators, and rising stars competing for glory and prizes. A full list of exhibitors, vendors, and guests for PAX East 2023 will be announced in the lead-up to the show."

"Four-day and single-day badges for PAX East will be available later today via the official PAX website. Four-day badges are $245, while individual single-day badges are $65 each. Media and content creator registration as well as panel submissions also start today. Exceeding Boston's requirements, PAX East 2023 will obligate all participants to wear an approved face covering. For full details on our health and safety requirements, please visit the health and safety guidelines section of the PAX East site."

"We hold PAX East in the spring, so attendees can see the lobsters in full bloom," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade and PAX. "I can't wait to see everybody again this March."