PAX Unplugged Officially Canceled, Will Return In 2021

Penny Arcade revealed today that due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, PAX Unplugged 2020 has been canceled. Rumors had been going around on social media that the event was getting nixed after PAX West and PAX Aus moved online and became PAX Online for 2020. Because the format primarily centered around video games and digital gaming, people became concerned as to how a tabletop convention would play out online. Sadly, it really can't, as there's a strong in-person element you can't duplicate online. So the company posted this notice today letting fans know it was not happening in 2020, but it would be coming back in 2021. We have a snippet of the FAQs the posted from that notice below as we wait to see what this now means for PAX South in January.

Will PAX Unplugged go digital?

While PAX Unplugged won't have a virtual version, like PAX Online, we're looking into ways we can celebrate the games and community you look forward to every year at the show. Stay tuned to our social channels and newsletter for more info on livestreams, panels, and community events!

Oh no, I wanted that sweet, sweet merch!

Take heart! We put a lot of work into Merch for PAX and that means that we produce some items waaaay in advance. We're planning on offering select items at the Official PAX Store for a limited time. Again, keep an eye on our social channels for more details coming at the end of October.

What about other PAX shows?

Right now we only have details for Unplugged but we promise we'll communicate info on other shows as soon as we are able. We are consistently monitoring every situation in all of the cities that a PAX event takes place.