PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview Set To Air November 17th

PC Gamer revealed this morning they will be holding their second Fall preview show as the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview will happen next week. As it is with the summer edition of the show, they will be previewing several games over the course of what we assume will probably be 90-120 minutes as they look ahead at the coming year and games that are either confirmed or earmarked for 2023. This will include titles from studios such as Starry Studio, Team Miaozi, Plaion, Ravenage, Fireshine Games, Frontier, SEGA, tinyBuild, Fatshark, Hashbane, Wired Productions, Top Hat Studios, and Avalanche Studios Group. You can read more details below as the stream will air on November 17th at 10am PT on both Twitch and YouTube.

"The PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview will be presented by Frankie Ward, who first appeared on the PC Gaming Show in 2018 and has been a regular fixture since. Frankie is known for hosting international esports events across a variety of games including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends. She was also the expert commentator on the 2021 reboot of GamesMaster for E4 on UK TV. This summer's PC Gaming Show reached a peak concurrency of over 4.3m viewers globally, and was co-streamed by more than 70 channels. Here are some of the games set to appear in the 2023 Preview:

Kerbal Space Program 2 (featuring an exclusive interview with Creative Director Nate Simpson).

A brand new game from League of Geeks, the creators of Armello and the recently announced reboot of Solium Infernum

Shadows of Doubt

The Great War: Western Front

The Top 5 Most-Wanted Games of 2023, as selected by PC Gamer"

"What we love about PC gaming is that so often the next big thing—Stardew Valley, Valheim, Among Us—completely catches players by surprise," says PC Gamer Global Editor-in-Chief Evan Lahti. "There are more PC games coming than any one of us can keep track of. We want this show to give PC gamers a digestible look at 2023's most interesting games."

"As a gamer, I truly believe the PC is the best place to play – and Intel's product leadership has enabled the best gaming experiences of the year. We look forward to showcasing future memorable moments with this community during the PC Gaming Show," says Marcus Kennedy, General Manager of Gaming, Creator and Esports Segment at Intel.