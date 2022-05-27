Pearl Abyss Set To Publish Black Desert In South America

Pearl Abyss revealed this week that they will finally be publishing Black Desert themselves in South America for the first time. Up until now, the company had been going through RedFox Games in the region, which provided the company with a four-year publishing services plan. Much like they did in other regions, they have decided to start publishing the game themselves with no middle man and will be doing so starting today and slowly converting everything over through the month of June.

If you're in South America and happen to be reading this, none of your services in the game should be affected. Nor should your account and anything tied to it. However, if you decide to help the company out by transferring your account over early before everything is completely switched over, there will be some bonuses added to your account for helping the company out. We have more info on that below and a pair of trailers in Spanish and Portuguese below.

Starting today until the service takeover on June 23, adventurers can begin transferring their accounts from RedFox Games service to Pearl Abyss' new service through the official South America Black Desert Online website. Players who transfer their accounts during this period will receive exclusive rewards, including a special title, a housing item specially designed for South American adventurers, a tier 4 pet, 1000 Cron Stones and more. The shift to Pearl Abyss's new service will provide South American players with a premium gaming service, customer service and community management in supported languages. "We are going to ensure the service transfer process goes smoothly for all our players," said Jin Young Heo, CEO of Pearl Abyss. "We're excited to start our journey with our fellow adventurers in South America, and we will do our best to listen to our community to provide a better service for our game."