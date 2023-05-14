Pedro Pascal Appears In New Merge Mansion Digital Short Check out the latest digital short for Merge Mansion, as Pedro Pascal encounters Ashley Benson and Jesse Williams.

Pedro Pascal is in another digital short for the game Merge Mansion, along with a few other familiar faces to tell the story. Metacord has dropped a new video this week featuring the actor hot on the case, as he comes across secret passageways throughout the house as he discovers hidden clues and attempts to uncover what Grandma is hiding. We also come across Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) and Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy, Only Murders in the Building) who are also hot on the case. Enjoy the video below, along with more info on Pascal's role in these new videos.

"Merge Mansion has created a fascinating story centered around family drama filled with mystery and secrets that has captivated fans all around the world through their entertaining and unpredictable video campaigns," said Pedro Pascal. "Making this short film for Merge Mansion was truly a unique experience, and I had so much fun working with Martin to fulfill his vision and bring the lore of Merge Mansion to life. From the first day, it was clear how much love and passion the group at Metacore has for its characters and this game and I'm happy that I got to be a part of their next big moment."

"This campaign has been a dream project for me. Getting the opportunity to translate the Merge Mansion game into a mockumentary short gave the crew and I the opportunity to flex all our filmic muscles," said director Martin Werner. "Being able to structure everything around a world-class actor like Pedro Pascal took the concept to a higher level, and although Pedro is playing a fictional character here, the legacy of his previous work felt like it combined perfectly with our take on the Merge Mansion universe. I am truly proud of what we have been able to put together; it required sheer precision and teamwork from the entire crew who all performed to the highest level from start to finish."