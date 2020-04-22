Penny Arcade Reveals They're Moving Forward With PAX West 2020

Penny Arcade sent out a notice this week to media and content creators letting them know that PAX West 2020 is still on, for now. Organizers sent out the message below, essentially telling all the usual attendees in both areas that they are currently planning to go ahead with the September event over the Labor Day weekend.

We hope you and your team, friends, and loved ones are staying safe and healthy during these uncertain times. Usually, we don't have much to say just yet on PAX West, but since we've had questions rolling in, we wanted to let you know that as of this moment PAX West 2020 still intends on hosting the show this Labor Day weekend on Friday, Sept. 4 – Monday, Sept. 7 in Seattle. As plans for PAX West take shape, show organizers are optimistic and will continue to carefully monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19, working with health officials at all levels of government and adhering to the guidelines of the CDC and WHO to ensure our event is safe, health-conscious, and responsible. We aim to open media and content creator registration for PAX West 2020 this summer, and will have more information in the coming weeks.

With the majority of the country adhering to guidelines, while at the same time demanding the country get back to business, it doesn't come as a shock that events happening in the fall are still tentatively planning to carry through with their events. We asked for a comment on the situation from the organizers and have yet to hear back. If the coronavirus outbreak isn't going down by then and things continue to worsen in Seattle, plans could change. But for now, it looks like we're waiting to see how things in the world pan out for the next few months.