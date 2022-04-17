Per Aspera Will Launch The Blue Mars DLC In Early May

Raw Fury and developer Tlön Industries announced this past week that they have a brand new DLC pack coming to Per Aspera next month. The DLC is being called "Blue Mars" and it will introduce players to new, ocean-size bodies of water across the once barren red planet. You'll finally be able to take advantage of having a body of water nearby and all of the benefits that come with having them. Essentially you'll be following up on the story of how you managed to change the face of the planet during the Green Mars update, and now it's time to see what you can make of the place with a ton of blue. You can check out the trailer and more info below as the DLC will be released on May 2nd, 2022.

Get your scuba gear ready with all-new, water-based research sites, transportation, resources, and polished multiplayer mode, there are as many reasons to return to Per Aspera as there are drops of water in the ocean. Dubbed Blue Mars, this DLC will focus on the ocean elements of this planetary terraforming simulation. As shown in the latest trailer, players will now have more ways to engage with the oceanic features on the planet through the construction of ports, new reach outposts, additional buildings, and more. Blue Mars will also be compatible with the latest co-op update so that players will be able to enjoy these new features together as they fully terraform the Red Planet. There is a lot to look forward to with the Blue Mars DLC – many new features will be introduced to add to the overall terraforming features of Per Aspera. These new features include: A stack of new aquatic buildings, including ports, shipyards, and fisheries.

New research outposts for underwater special sites.

Improved water cycle.

Ships for water-based transportation.