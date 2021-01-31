Perfect World Announces Perfect World Level Up Charity Initiative

Perfect World Entertainment has launched a new charity initiative partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America called Perfect World Level Up. Throughout this year, the company will raise funds and awareness through cause marketing promotions, as well as employee giving and volunteer efforts to help the BGCA hoping to make a positive difference on America's youth. The first effort will be in conjunction with Cryptic Studios and ViacomCBS Consumer Products, as they have joined forces to run a charity drive on Groupees to raise funds to support youth and celebrate Star Trek Online's 11th anniversary. You can read more about it through quotes from this week's announcement below.

"We're proud to introduce Perfect World Level Up and our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America in our inaugural year, to support the next generation of leaders," said Yoon Im, CEO of Perfect World Entertainment. "Given the tremendous success of our previous charity drives, which collectively raised over $350,000 in donation funds, it made perfect sense to establish an official charity program that would continue this positive work, and partner with organizations, like Boys & Girls Clubs of America, who strive to make a positive difference in the world."

"We are excited to have Perfect World Level Up as new partner, advocating for the 4.6 million kids and teens across America who need us most," said Chad Royal-Pascoe, national vice president, corporate & cause partnerships, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Thank you to Perfect World Level Up for creating opportunities for everyone to learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs and the critical support we provide kids, families and communities, especially during times of crisis. From cause campaigns to employee giving and volunteerism, their commitment will help us continue to inspire young people to reach their full potential."

"As a Boys & Girls Clubs alumni, I'm thrilled about the partnership and the Star Trek Online charity drive supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America," said Andre Emerson, Star Trek Online's executive producer. "My time as a Club kid was an incredible experience that had a huge impact on my life. It's an honor to have found a way to give back to the organization with the Star Trek Online team."