PGA Tour 2K21 Has Enlisted Community Creators To Spice Things Up

2K Games revealed today that they have decided to shake things up a bit in PGA Tour 2K21 with some new special multiplayer courses. The team will be spicing up all of the multiplayer game modes playlists, which includes Divot Derby, as they are now adding a series of fan-favorite and all-new custom courses. All of which have been created by some of the most talented course creators within the community. Each one with it's own little bit of flavor that will both give you a challenge as well as provide a different outlook on the way courses can be built. Here's a little more info from 2K Games.

The group of international content creators includes Americans VctryLnSports and Mattf27, Canadians CrazyCanuck1985 and Arctic Fury, b101design from the United Kingdom and New Zealander Energ1ser, all bringing their own unique swag to the dance floor. The first round of six courses, created by VctryLnSports, will be introduced to multiplayer playlists in June. These popular, custom courses have quickly become fan favorites and will challenge players to step up their collective game. Future additions will include all-new courses created specifically for the program. Each month will feature a new creative theme for the courses, including "Around the World" for the month of July, drawing inspiration from popular international locales and local flavors.

It wasn't made clear exactly when the courses would be added to PGA Tour 2K21, but we're guessing if they're not already in the game, they will be within the next week or so. In the meantime, you can get a glimpse of them from the images we have here as you can see some of the cool choices they made.