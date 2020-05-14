PGA Tour 2K21 Will Get A Worldwide Release On August 21st

2K Games steps into the world of golf as they take a figurative swing with PGA Tour 2K21, slated to be released on August 21st, 2020. The game features pro-golfer Justin Thomas as the cover athlete for this game, which was developed by HB Studios, the studio behind The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour. So yes, 2K got a company who already made an awesome golf title to work on this one. The game includes 15 licensed PGA Tour courses, completely scanned for the game from real life. Which comes in hands with the Course Designer option to build your own round of 18. The game's Career Mode will have you competing for the FedExCup, as you create and personalize a character from their MyPLAYERs system. Detailing everything from the gear you wear to the clubs you use, with major name brands included. All of this featuring a seamless replay system, cutscenes, and commentary from play-by-play broadcaster Luke Elvy and analyst Rich Beem. We have some quotes from the announcement today for you below, as the game will hit all three major consoles in August as well as Stadia and Steam for PC.

"Being chosen to be the first-ever cover athlete for the premiere PGA Tour 2K21 game is a tremendous honor," said Justin Thomas, 2017 FedExCup Champion, PGA Championship winner and former World #1 on the Official World Golf Ranking. "I'm excited to join the 2K family and challenge players everywhere on the digital links." "As a global leader in the sports simulation genre, 2K is the perfect partner to kick off the new PGA Tour 2K21 video game series and introduce the PGA Tour experience to new players of all ages," said Len Brown, PGA Tour Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President, Licensing. "We're thrilled to see what the future of the franchise has in store, starting with PGA Tour 2K21." "Golf is hotter than ever, with celebrities, athletes and musicians playing the game and sharing their experiences on social media every day," said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing at 2K. "Our goal is to create the most authentic golf simulation experience ever, and HB Studios brings that authenticity in PGA Tour 2K21, which is a true 2K game in every sense, incorporating realism, depth and fun that appeals to golf aficionados and casual fans alike."