PGA Tour 2K23 Reveals Roster Of Playable Professional Golfers

2K Games revealed a new trailer this week for PGA Tour 2K23 along with new info about the roster of pro golfers you can play as. To be clear, this is not the complete roster that they will be rolling in with, as there's a lot of room left to have golfers past and present included in the game. But aside from the obvious inclusion of Tiger Woods (who serves as the cover athlete this year), they wanted fans to know some of what they could expect ahead of time. Which includes 2022 FedEx St. Jude Champion Will Zalatoris, Jon Rahm, Lexi Thompson, and Brooke Henderson, to name a few. You can read more about it and check out the trailer below as the game is still currently set to release on October 14th.

Each pro is decked out in true-to-life attire and gear, and features a unique set of attributes representative of their skill set. Players can step into the tee box as one of the pros in Exhibition, Multiplayer and Divot Derby play, or go head-to-head with them in a battle to climb the leaderboard and claim the FedExCup in PGA Tour MyCareer mode. The pros available at launch in PGA Tour 2K23 include: Tiger Woods

Justin Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Lydia Ko

Brooke Henderson

Will Zalatoris

Collin Morikawa

Tony Finau

Jon Rahm

Rickie Fowler

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

And more In addition to PGA Tour pros, legendary sports icon Michael Jordan is also available and immediately playable at launch for players who pre-order any version of the PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition or purchase the Deluxe Edition or Tiger Woods Edition. Jordan is included in the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack*, along with four sleeves of consumable Common golf balls, which provide an optional performance boost. Additional pros and celebrity guests will be available post-launch. More details coming soon.