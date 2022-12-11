Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Launches Hellfire Vanguard Update

SEGA launched a brand new update into Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis last week as players can now experience Hellfire Vanguard. The new content comes with an extremely volcanic region with ember and lava everywhere, the new ARKS base known as Stia Camp, and several new exploration sectors with the Dresien Plant and Mediola Outer Area for you to check out. You'll discover invisible boxes with new items and minerals to snag as well. Chapter 4 will get some new story arcs, as you'll now get a class-level unlock at Level 70 with new skills and two new 8-Star weapons. We have more info on all of these additions for you below, along with a special live stream that was held before the content was launched as the developers go over everything you can experience. Hellfire Vanguard is now live in the game.

"The Hellfire Vanguard update unlocks the newest open field region, Stia, in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. Volcanic Stia includes the harsh Dreisen Plant, Mediola Outer Area, and an ARKs base. ARKs will battle squads of Gigantix and the powerful Recon Gigants and complete a new Trial. The region is dotted with scorching Lava Pools and dangerous Lava Bombs rain down from above; throw Lava Bombs to do major damage, but don't hold on to them for too long!"

"Continue the captivating story of Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis in Chapter 4, explore more of Halpha, and meet new characters like Glen, Kanui, and more. Work with Glen and Kanui to explore the region and determine if Dark Falz is lurking in Stia. Players can unlock level 70 and new skills for all classes as the story unfolds and complete new Battledias, Urgent Quests and courses. New 8-star Rarity Effulgent and Kouklophis weapon series are available today at weapons traders."