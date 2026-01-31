Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged:

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals February 2026 Content

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis recently held an NGS Headline livestream to show off everything happening during February 2026

Article Summary Ultra PSO2 Month returns in February 2026 with huge boost events, extra rewards, and Premium Set bonuses.

Level cap raised to 115, introducing powerful Spradio weapons, new quests, and mini story episodes.

Season 53 Mission Pass launches February 10 with exclusive accessories, rewards, and unique motion changes.

New limited-time quests and urgent challenges debut, featuring team-based defense and special card drops.

SEGA held a new NGS Headline livestream this past week for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, as we got a taste of what's coming throughout February 2026. The shorthand is that players will see the launch of Ultra PSO2 Month's campaign on Sunday, followed by a level cap increase, several new quests, new powerful weapons, mini episodes, a Mission Pass for Season 53, and more. We have the full developer notes below and the video from the livestream above for you to check out.

Ultra Phantasy Star Online 2 Month

The phabulous campaign for February's Ultra PSO2 Month is back! The Boost Event that begins on February 1st will provide even more phantastic boosts than the usual PSO2 Day boosts. ARKS with an active Premium Set will also get an additional +100% boost to Rare Drop Rate, which will bring your Rare Drop Rate boost to a whopping +500% when you include the boosts from the Super Genesis Festival! Keep an eye out for the upcoming PSO2 Day gifts; there will be even more Star Gems and other goodies than usual! Players can get more gifts if they have a Premium Set active. Don't forget that the second Ultra PSO2 Day is coming on February 21st as well! The party is just getting started in NGS!

Level Cap Raised to 115 – February 4

On February 4, the level cap for all classes will be raised to 115, introducing new quests, mini episodes, and weapons. Raise your level and take on new quests! The new 14-star Rarity Spradio weapon series will also make its debut. In addition to boosting Damage Resistance and Critical Rate, the Spradio series also lowers PP Consumption. Similar to the Klirodim series, users can do an Augment Transfer without consuming an N-Augment Transfer Pass and it can be further enhanced in future updates! This series drops in Nameless City Entertainment Zone Investigation.

New Mini Episodes will also be released on February 4th, featuring your companions sharing their changing feelings after the battle with Vael. Watch the other Episodes to learn Nadereh and Manon's feelings on the music discovered in Nameless City, as well as what the new ARKS Recruits Aina trained are up to through Dozer's report! Players can watch these Episodes by progressing the Main Tasks.

Get ready for a new Nameless City Exploration quest: "Nameless City Entertainment Zone Investigation"! Set in the newly discovered district of Neon City, gather as many Exploration Points as you can within the allotted time. The rewards in the Grade Chest, a special chest with variable rewards that appears after you complete the quest, will scale based on the number of points earned. Exploration Points can be obtained through numerous methods, such as by defeating enemies or gathering Unlock Signs. Sacrifice some Exploration Points to obtain the Rappy Twinkles scattered on the field and you can increase your Exploration Point acquisition rate from defeating enemies!

Additionally, the new Trial: Star Rappy Twinkle Collection will occur in this quest. During the Trial, touching objects called Star Rappy Twinkles allows you to gain lots of Exploration Points. They can also give a slight boost to Exploration Point acquisition rate from defeating enemies, so be sure to collect them whenever you can! Players can also gain Exploration Points by gathering 3 types of Rappy Twinkles or 3 Star Rappy Twinkles. The amount of Points you gain is random, so you might get a ton of Exploration Points all at once! Gather lots of Points to get the highest-grade chest and receive quest rewards by opening the Grade Chest. Don't forget to open it! In conjunction with this Nameless City Exploration update, new Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks will also be added. Complete these Tasks to obtain Big Bang Scratch Fever Tickets, N-Master Cubes, and the Weapon Camo * Spradio Almati.

19 new cards based on Phantasy Star Online 2 and NGS characters will be added to the Card Scratch. The cards to be added this time include not only characters from the main game, but also cards based on the web manga "CENTRAL!" and the TV anime, Phantasy Star Online 2: The Animation. The new cards featuring Pati and Tia come with a brand-new skill called Coordination, a unique effect that activates when the specified cards are all in play on your field. An alternate illustration card for Pati and Tia will also be available. Players can obtain them through the ARKS Record Badge Exchange, so be sure to give it a look.

NGS Season 53 Mission Pass – February 10

NGS Season 53 of the Mission Pass will be available starting February 10th. In addition to Stamps and accessories, the lineup features valuable items such as Personal Shop Use (3 Days) and SG Scratch Ticket Prize Slips, as in previous releases. The pass features the Lightning Bolt Tagaishi armor accessory from PSO2 along with the new Mouton Foam Clogs and Luxurious Cat Tail accessories! Don't miss out on the color variant for the Motion Change Landing – Dark Mage as well!

New Quests – February 18

The new Limited-time Quest: Drill: Mounting a Regional Defense arrives on February 18th! In this progressive quest, players will complete Mining Rig Defense Trials that occur in different areas. The setting for this quest changes daily, with different gameplay elements in the Aelio and Retem regions. Up to eight ARKS Defenders can participate in this quest, so join forces with friends to protect the mining rigs. There will also be Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks for this Limited-time Quest. Complete these Tasks to earn Titles and Big Bang Scratch Fever Tickets.

The Limited-time Urgent Quest: Pale Flame of the Planetwrecker is back! In this progressive quest, players are tasked with investigating the Crimson Realm that has suddenly emerged throughout the entire Kvaris Region. Take another shot at Agni with the Kvaris Quintuplets by your side.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!