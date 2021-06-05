Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Will Launch On June 9th

SEGA revealed this week that Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will finally be launching globally on June 9th, 2021. If you're not already familiar with the game, this particular story has been set a thousand years after the events of PSO2 and the major battle of Oracle. Here you will be going down a new adventure as the heroes of ARKS prepare to defend this brave new world against a mysterious threat looming in the shadows. The game is totally free to play and will be launching everywhere at the same time this coming Wednesday.

"After our successful closed beta test last month, we are now ready to share the official launch date for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis," said Fred White from PSO2 Team Global. "On June 9th we will be launching globally, opening up the gateway to the brand new world of Halpha for ARKS across the planet! The date marks not only a monumental game launch, but also the continuance of storyline in the long-beloved Phantasy Star series. We can't wait to enter this new chapter together with players!"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: [4K] PSO2 New Genesis Intro Movie (https://youtu.be/0MBi0IkJ8Bg)