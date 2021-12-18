Free Fire Launches New Age Game Update For The Holidays

Garena has officially launched a new update into Free Fire as the "New Age" patch adds new content and some holiday cheer. The content dropped yesterday adding a number of new features, a new map, some additional modes to keep you busy, and a bunch of holiday content that will be around fore the next few weeks. We got the rundown here of what's been added as you can access it all once you update the game.

New Age: Survivors can look forward to being greeted with a blast of cold air as they step into a blizzard-filled set! A catastrophic blizzard has settled in the new map, Alpine, threatening to freeze everything in it to ice. Amidst the chaos, Team Elite made up of Wolfrahh, Misha, and Mr. Waggor, have embarked on a quest to deliver an energy core in hopes of warming up Alpine. An unfortunate turn of events struck when a group of villains stole the energy core, leaving the island and all Survivors stuck in the icy-cold winterland. Now, Survivors are left to protect themselves from the imminent threat and danger that awaits them in the cold while they explore the uncharted territories.

New Activities, Modes, & Features: The New Age campaign signals the arrival of new ways for fans and players to enjoy Free Fire. New Age will feature not only fresh scenic environments but will also introduce a lineup of new activities, modes, and features for players to enjoy New Age to the fullest. Rule and reign in the New Age! A new resource management activity will be introduced during the New Age campaign, where Survivors will have to manage resources, build a base camp, and provide supplies to the citizens of Alpine to protect them from the danger that lies ahead in the blizzard. Survivors will be rewarded with exclusive themed items upon the completion of the event.

A ranked system for the Lone Wolf mode will make its debut on December 20! Survivors can now enjoy a rerun of both the 2v2 and 1v1 battles in a larger Iron Cage. Lone Wolf battles will also get a rank system to level the playing field and increase the competition amongst Survivors. Additionally, Survivors will be able to experience the blizzard firsthand on Spawn Island during the New Age campaign with a newly added snowball feature, which allows them to engage in snowball fights with other players as they prepare for their match.

Winter Ensemble: Update your vault with the necessary costumes and items to gear up for the winter battle of the year! The New Age campaign will offer rare seasonal items, including exclusive skins and bundles, as well as a new pet. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.