Phantom Abyss Has Officially Launched The Overturned Update

Devolver Digital and Team WIBY have released the latest update to Phantom Abyss today as players can experience the Overturned Update. In case you happen to be one of the few people who view this game as a walk in the park and have no problems making your way through the various caves and pitfalls looking for all kinds of treasure, that comfort is about to be washed away. This brand new update features a treasure trove of new content and fixes that will essentially expand the game throughout the Early Access period. The goal of the content is to freshen things up for people who have been stuck or tired of running through some of the same challenges over and over despite the RNG, while also making things tougher on those who believe they got this game figured out. As part of the occasion, the game is now 25% throughout the rest of the week (as of when we're writing this).

The all new, whip cracking features include 28 new trap-laden chambers, as well as treacherous rotating rooms that will turn adventurers upside down on their quest for relics throughout the perilous Ruins, precarious Caverns and petrifying Inferno. Adventurers' Basic Whip has also received a Blessing, allowing players to keep the trusty tool by their side at the expense of others, but safe in the knowledge that it will never be lost. Other updates include fixes to network connection issues, back-end stability fixes, as well as new visual cues and upgrades to: Trap doors, the Portal Screen, foliage and Relic Room doors. Phantom Abyss will continue to expand throughout Early Access, with new chambers, traps, whips and additional gameplay features added over time.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Phantom Abyss | Overturned Update | Play Now on Steam (https://youtu.be/tyUfl9Olrb8)