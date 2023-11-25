Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Paldean Fates Product Reveal: Booster Bundle

After a wave of late January and early February releases, Pokémon TCG continues the Paldean Fates drop with a late February Booster Bundle.

Article Summary New Paldean Fates Booster Bundle drops February 23 with six booster packs.

Gyarados ex Premium Collection details are pending; release date unknown.

Exclusive Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box offers unique promo cards.

A variety of Paldean Fates products set for release throughout early 2024.

Until the Scarlet & Violet era, the best way to work on completing a special expansion of Pokémon TCG cards was by purchasing Elite Trainer Boxes. However, Elite Trainer Boxes come with a lot of extras that most collectors only want once. Now, the Pokémon TCG offers a much simpler way to collect a set after you have gotten the boxes that come with promo cards: booster bundles. The next special expansion, Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, will have its Booster Bundle released on February 23rd. It will include six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs. Note that this product is being released later than all of the other announced items associated with this set.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates releases for the first quarter of 2024:

Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive but that, too, is not yet announced.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (only available through preorder at Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.): Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available January 26, 2024): I ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available February. 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February. 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February. 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February. 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

