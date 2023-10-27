Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Phantom Blade: Executioners, S-Game

Phantom Blade: Executioners Gets New Trailer & Release Date

Che3ck out the latest trailer for Phantom Blade: Executioners as the game is set to be released on PC via Steam in early November.

Indie game developer and publisher S-GAME has released a new trailer for Phantom Blade: Executioners, revealing the game's official release date. We now know the game will officially be released on November 2 for PC via Steam, bringing in frantic 2D animated funk-fu action to this unique action title. Enjoy the trailer below before it comes out next week.

"The world of Phantom Blade: Executioners is a dark fantasy realm where players will experience the intriguing stories of love, hatred, and power between martial art clans, secretive societies, and dark occult factions. Intrigue, politics, and conspiracies in the martial arts world will be a continuing narrative theme in the Phantom Blade series. Players can experience each unique story of the four heroes and learn the Order's relationships with different factions of power in the game. S-Game aims to expand this intriguing Phantom Blade world, starting with Phantom Blade: Executioners and with the future release of Phantom Blade Zero on PS5. Phantom Blade: Executioners' frenetic pace and action are centered around its combo system that is complex, in-depth, and intuitive in design. Performing powerful attacks is as simple as a button push, but chaining attacks together requires practice in controlling speed, good positioning, and creativity."

"Players are also encouraged to experiment with the three different class types for each hero, as each class offers different techniques in offense and defense, drastically changing the playstyle and chain combinations on every playthrough. Phantoms are related to the characters and story in the game and each time you acquire a new Phantom or upgrade one, you unlock a Phantom story. These Phantom stories may impact your decision-making and affect how you play out certain scenarios by providing additional story context for each character. Earn equipment and Phantoms after winning battles. Equipment attributes are random and players can mix and match their gear to suit their playing style and aesthetic. Highly-coveted Sin Gears are obtained in Purge Dungeons. Purify Sin Gear to enhance it further. And most loot can be produced in battle."

