Phantom Line Launches Brand-New Playtest On Steam

The PvE cooperative tactical shooter Phantom Line has launched a brand new playtest on Steam, as you can try it with up to four players

Play as Operators in H.U.S.K.s, battling anomalies in a post-nuclear world.

Customize and upgrade your base, ship, and gear to dominate.

Explore the dynamic, open-world map, hunt anomalies, and survive.

Indie game developer and publisher Antistatic Studios has released a brand new playtest for their upcoming game Phantom Line. Players can go to the game's Steam page right now and sign up to play it, as you'll experience a limited form of the 1-4 player PvE cooperative tactical shooter, as they are slowly working their way to releasing the game in Early Access. We have more details about the game below along with the latest trailer above to show off more of what this playtest looks like.

Humanity is at war – to fight the anomalous horror, you must turn into one yourself. Wield the H.U.S.K.s for the cause. Augment your body with exotic elements you get after containing anomalies. Become the ultimate anomaly hunter. Go die again. Phantom Line is a co-op shooter set in the post-nuclear European continent. Your mission is to search and contain anomalies – paranormal activity hidden from the public eye, in an open-world map full of dynamic events.

The Operator: You are in an elite spec-op unit working for Mortfield Industries, a megacorp that gave you a second chance. You've been selected for the Operator Simulation Program called H.U.S.K., where you can transfer your consciousness between artificial bodies. Use H.U.S.K.s in your tactics: scout, distract, decoy, or utilize many other strategies and commands to gain an advantage over anything in the way.

You are in an elite spec-op unit working for Mortfield Industries, a megacorp that gave you a second chance. You've been selected for the Operator Simulation Program called H.U.S.K., where you can transfer your consciousness between artificial bodies. Use H.U.S.K.s in your tactics: scout, distract, decoy, or utilize many other strategies and commands to gain an advantage over anything in the way. Anomalies: Hidden from the public, our world is full of paranormal creatures and phenomena dubbed "anomalies." Leaking into our world through rifts in the space-time fabric, these threats to humanity grow each day. Containing these extremely dangerous events requires the most elite Operators.

Hidden from the public, our world is full of paranormal creatures and phenomena dubbed "anomalies." Leaking into our world through rifts in the space-time fabric, these threats to humanity grow each day. Containing these extremely dangerous events requires the most elite Operators. Base Upgrades: A nuclear Icebreaker ship will be your base of operations. Customize your H.U.S.K. and cabin, showcase your weapons and armor to your friends, modify your gear and body. Get briefed on a main deck for your next anomaly hunt.

A nuclear Icebreaker ship will be your base of operations. Customize your H.U.S.K. and cabin, showcase your weapons and armor to your friends, modify your gear and body. Get briefed on a main deck for your next anomaly hunt. World: Nuclear war has just broken out, and you are sent to the disputed Iron Corridor – an Eastern European region torn by international tensions. Operators need to be self-sufficient should they become cut off. Improvise as necessary: use any resources available, gear up, and adjust your tactics to the situation on the ground. Hunt and cook wild animals to maintain optimal health.

