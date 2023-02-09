Phase 10: World Tour Launches The Butterfly Bloom Event Something's new in Phase 10: World Tour as Mattel163 has given the mobile title the Butterfly Bloom event for the next few weeks.

Developer and publisher Mattel163 has released a new event for Phase 10: World Tour, as players can immediately play The Butterfly Bloom. While it isn't really a Valentine's Day event, it might as well be as the theme of it focuses on butterflies and meeting people through a very different in-game experience. By playing the game, you can unlock 60 different beautiful winged friends to collect for your profile, with nine different gardens to personalize however you see fit, as they have created a new and unique immersive experience within the game. If you're looking to plan this event, it officially launched today and will be running all the way through until March 9th, 2023. You can read more of the details below and everything you can do for the next few weeks, as the game is free to download and play the event right now via both iOS and Android.

Fly Into Fun With 60 Winged Friends

To start collecting, players will need to play black cards in Journey mode to acquire gold leaves. These leaves hatch three varieties of butterfly eggs and allow players to buy decorations for their gardens. There are 60 creatures to discover in total, including 58 butterflies, and 2 secret winged friends. Each garden also holds a number of rewards for players to collect along the way.

Bloom Where Planted With Customizable Gardens

To give wings to Phase 10: World Tour gameplay, new features have been added. Players can customize their garden with flowers by removing the stems and creating bouquets. From the riverside and roof to the greenhouse, players can immerse themselves in designing 9 different gardens. They can also share and trade beautiful butterflies with in-game friends. Finally, with love in the air for Valentine's Day, there will also be a themed story in the game waiting for players to enjoy and explore!