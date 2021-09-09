Phoenix Labs Unveils The New Dauntless Official Soundtrack

Phoenix Labs took time this week to reveal something special for Dauntless as we now get to hear some of the game's new official soundtrack. The team launched a special making-of documentary video that chronicled the recording of the new Dauntless theme, which was recorded by the Capellen Orchestra and Choir in the Czech Republic, and composed by award-winning composer Cris Velasco. When the developers are sitting around trying to come up with the best way to present their game, getting the soundtrack right always seems to be a piece that gets overlooked by a lot of gamers. Unless, of course, you hit the right note and manage to come up with something that feels like the perfect fit and is remembered every time someone launches the game. This one feels like they may have managed to make it happen.

To help hype everything up before they launch it into the game, the team put together the video you see below in which they go over the entire process behind the making of the new theme. For those who are into the process of watching music be created for a game, this is a peek behind the curtain you'll rarely see. Enjoy the video!

Earlier this summer, Phoenix Labs put a call out to its community, inviting slayers to submit videos of themselves chanting to lend their voices to the new sound of Dauntless, reflecting the inherent quality of the game as a collective bigger than itself. Dozens of these community voices were added to the theme song recorded by the 100-piece Capellen Orchestra and Choir in the Czech Republic. A keen ear will also notice the transcendent sound of the handpan – an avant-garde instrument with pancultural origins.

