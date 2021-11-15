Pick'em Challenge Launched For PUBG Global Championship 2021

Krafton Inc. has officially launched this year's Pick'em Challenge for the upcoming PUBG Global Championship 2021. You can take part in the event from now until December 18th, as you can obtain voting coupons through logging in and watching the various broadcasts or, if you're really inclined to do so, you can purchase exclusive event in-game items. The coupons can be used to predict the winners of PGC 2021 matches, and if you happen to do so successfully, you'll be awarded Esports Points (EP) to be redeemed for exclusive in-game items. And if you like supporting the game's esports system, you should know that 30% of Pick'em Challenge net sales will be added to the event's $2M prize pool. Here's more details of how to participate.

Fans can earn Voting Coupons – which allow them to participate in the Pick'em Challenge, predict match outcomes and receive EP – two different ways: Watch PGC 2021: Visit the in-game PUBG Esports tab weekly; while watching PGC 2021 a code will pop up that players can use to redeem in-game for a free voting coupon.

Purchase Select In-Game Items: Participants can purchase exclusive PGC 2021 items from the PUBG: Battlegrounds in-game store, which are bundled with up to 60 Voting Coupons, depending on the items purchased. PGC 2021 items available for purchase include the following: PGC 2021 Contingent Chaos Duster Bundle (includes 25 Voting Coupons) PGC 2021 Contingent Chaos Jacket Bundle (includes 25 Voting Coupons) PGC 2021 Dance Splash Emote Bundle (includes 1 Voting Coupon) PGC 2021 Mega Bundle (includes 60 Voting Coupons)

Throughout PGC 2021, viewers can participate in two separate Pick'em Challenge events that repeat weekly: Weekly Final Top Four: Fans can use their voting coupons to predict which teams will be ranked in the top four at the end of a respective week of competition. Those participating can vote for up to eight teams. Through correct predictions, up to 187,500 EP can be earned weekly through this event.

Weekly Kill Point MVP: Supporters can use their voting coupons to predict which team will earn the most kills during the Weekly Finals. They can vote for up to eight teams. Through correct predictions, up to 150,000 EP can be earned weekly through this event.