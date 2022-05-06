Piepacker Rebands To Jam.gg After Hitting 2M Users

Social gaming platform Piepacker has celebrated their latest milestone by going with a totally new rebrand as they are now Jam.gg. The platform just celebrated reaching two million users who come to their system to play games daily, both indie and well-known titles on PC and mobile. So they decided to rebrand with the new name and also introduced a few new additions as part of the celebration. When you head to the new site, you'll see they've now integrated public game rooms, instilled larger gaming rooms, and added a brand new user interface that is currently in its beta phase. We have more info on the rebranding and platform efforts below for you to check out as all these updates are now live.

With this level up, Jam.gg aims to double down on its mission in bringing people together through gaming with one click, and to be the go-to platform for fun-first, online gaming with friends. Jam.gg has an impressive library of games, with a variety of titles across many genres, with gems from indie game developers like Morphcat and Bitmap Bureau as well as world-renowned game makers like SNK, ATARI, and Team 17, and even exclusive original games like Arsene Bomber, giving users the best chance for online fun and multiplayer banter.

With its expanded 8-player support, new mobile accessibility (beta stage), and Public Rooms feature, Jam.gg's wish for gaming to be a social experience has been upgraded to make it more enjoyable and easier to do so. Users can now join, or create, private and public rooms that boast up to 8-players, allowing them to play with old and new friends alike. Using our new innovative Safe mode option, players can still chat, with their camera off with the option to use some of our cool AR masks. The platform also introduced Moods to its public rooms as part of their matchmaking system, to match players based on their playstyle and gaming interests. Jam.gg has teamed up with the security-tech innovator, Bodyguard.AI, to ensure rooms remain safe for all users as well.

The change to Jam.gg also brings with it a brand-new homepage. The modern, and user-friendly, interface can be browsed on desktop, and for the first time, on mobile (in beta). While in its early stages, Jam.gg hopes this new feature will bring users into the action even faster, with the new tags feature to browse by your favourite categories and the ability to quickly switch between games.