Pigface Adds New Mall Level With The Latest Update

Just in time for the holidays, Pigface was given a new update that has a new Mall level, letting to take out aggressions in a snowy locale

Battle through an abandoned, snowy shopping mall packed with enemies, new weapons, and brutal melee combat.

The update introduces metal armor, dual M9 pistols, the USAS shotgun, and special invulnerability hockey masks.

Unlock new gear, skill-enhancing masks, and cutscenes as Exit, a condemned anti-hero forced to survive.

Indie game developer titolovesyou and publisher DreadXP have added a timely holiday updae to their horror title Pigface while it sits in Early Access. The Mall Update gives players a new level, as you have an abandoned shopping mall in the middle of the holiday shopping season to go fight in. We have the bigger details of everyuthing you'll encounter here from the devs, along with the trailer, as the content is now live.

Pigface – The Mall Update

The Mall packs Pigface's biggest level to date alongside a suite of new weapons and gear, including the USAS shotgun, dual-wielded M9 pistols, three brutal melee weapons with the chainsaw, a hockey stick, and a big spiked pipe, and the introduction of a new hockey mask that grants brief invulnerability after melee kills. Violence will now be face to face. Players can also suit up in metal armor that ups defense capabilities, enjoy full-body gibs, discover two new cutscenes, and enjoy new SFX and crosshair accessibility options.

You are Exit, a terrible woman who is about to pay for her terrible past. You wake up in an empty warehouse with an explosive headache, covered in your own blood. A phone rings across the room… "If it feels like something's been implanted at the base of your skull, that's because there has. It's in your best interest to listen to me," says a mysterious voice. You've been hired to do their wetwork and there's no stronger motivation to comply than a bomb in your skull. Completing missions will earn you money to purchase new gear from the Black Market. A variety of unlockable masks offer unique skill upgrades to enhance different playstyles. Whether you charge in guns blazing, flatten enemies with a trusty hammer, place deadly mines, or slink through the shadows, only one thing matters— Get The Job Done.

