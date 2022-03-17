Pikmin Bloom Kicks Off Four-Leaf Clover Event & More

A new event is coming to Pikmin Bloom today in time for St. Patrick's Day. This will include a Huge Seedling that can grow into a special Decor Pikmin.

The new event coming to Pikmin Bloom is as follows:

Date and time : Thursday, March 17th 2022 to Sunday, March 20th 2022 all day.

: Thursday, March 17th 2022 to Sunday, March 20th 2022 all day. Pikmin Bloom bonus: Huge Seedling marked with a "Special Event" icons can be found when Pikmin Bloom players "walk outside of your usual path." Just… you know, stay safe. Don't walk your usual path, but don't walk any unusual paths, as I'm sure Niantic doesn't want any Hansel and Gretel action going. These Huge Seedlings will grow into a "Clover" Decor Pikmin. Niantic writes: "Now here's the twist… There's a chance that this seedling may grow not into a regular clover, but into a 'Four-leaf Clover' Decor Pikmin! This is an extremely rare type of Decor Pikmin, but during this event, it may show up more often than usual! Niantic also notes that Pikmin Bloom players can only have one "Special event" huge seedling in their inventory at any given time. In order to find a new one, you will need to grow and pluck the one you already have first.



This is a St. Patty's Day-themed event, so Niantic also offered some Holiday notes, writing:

Don't forget to wear some green so you don't get pinched, and share your #PikminSpotted on social media so we can see them! *In order for the "Four-leaf Clover" Decor Pikmin to display correctly, please update your app to the latest version (v40).

Further details can be found at Pikmin Bloom's official website, here. For those who have yet to get out and play the game, you might be surprised to find it mostly unlike Niantic's other AR hit mobile game, Pokémon GO, as it is less of a competitive game and more of a wellness app. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Pikmin Bloom coverage.