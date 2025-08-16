Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: crosswind, Crosswind Crew

Pirate Survival Game Crosswind Announced For 2026

Live the golden age of piracy in a different light, as the new survival adventure game Crosswind will be released sometime next year

Article Summary Crosswind is a pirate survival adventure game set in an alternative Age of Piracy, launching in 2026.

Experience seamless ship-to-land gameplay, sea battles, boarding actions, and epic boss fights.

Build, craft, and survive by exploring diverse biomes, recruiting crew, and creating outposts.

Engage in melee combat, master firearms, and uncover ancient supernatural threats on the high seas.

Indie game developer and publisher Crosswind Crew has revealed that their latest game, the aptly named Crosswind, will be coming out sometime in 2026. The game takes a different approach to being a pirate as they have applied more of a survival adventure approach, as you'll establish yourself as a name to be treated in an alternative reality during the Age of Piracy. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we basically have to wait for more details to come over the next several months.

Crosswind

Crosswind is a survival game set in an alternative Age of Piracy. It features the classic "build, craft, survive" formula and challenging boss fights, complementing it with sea battles, boarding actions and seamless ship-to-land gameplay. Driven by real-world characters and supernatural powers alike, the story unfolds into an epic fight against unspoken ancient evil. You are a freelance courier betrayed and stranded after a job gone wrong. What starts as a grounded story of survival and revenge will put you in the middle of a conflict between empires, pirate clans, and mysterious dark powers looming on the horizon. Crosswind is brimming with the Age of Piracy allure!

Answer the call of the seas! Take the helm and blast your enemies with cannons or finish them off in fierce boarding actions. Your adventure continues on sea or land seamlessly: bombard coastal forts from afar, close in and engage the defenders in hand-to-hand combat! Command a nimble cutter, an all-rounder frigate, a monstrous galleon and other ships. Oh, and don't forget to sing sea shanties with your crew while you travel. At its core Crosswind is a refined and comprehensive survival experience.

Explore vibrant, diverse biomes and gather resources, unleash your creativity in building and crafting, and turn your shelter into a fully operational outpost. Recruit and expand your crew to speed up harvesting and production. You'll need every advantage to overcome the dangers ahead. Hack, slash, batter, and shoot your way to glory! Master a vast arsenal of melee weapons and firearms. Parry and dodge enemy attacks, and make good use of different strikes to gain the upper hand. Manage food, potion,s and oils for powerful buffs. Put your skills and loadouts to the test against challenging bosses, defeat them and plunder their treasures.

