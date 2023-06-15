Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Samba De Amigo, Samba De Amigo: Party Central, sega

Pitbull Announces His Inclusion For Samba De Amigo: Party Central

SEGA has revealed more of the music that will be a part of Samba de Amigo: Party Central, as Pitbull makes an appearance.

SEGA revealed the latest artist to be included in Samba de Amigo: Party Central, as Pitbull will be a part of the latest game. The reveal came from a new trailer, which you can see down below, as the singer and performer will lend a few tracks to the game to help get the party started. As well as several other artists who have contributed music to the game that are slowly being revealed. We have more notes from the devs below about his inclusion in the game and more, as we'll see it released this August.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central launches for Nintendo Switch on August 29, 2023, Pacific Time. Samba de Amigo is scheduled to arrive for Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro this fall, and also for Meta Quest 3 later this year. Grooving all night long, players will be able to step and pose to a selection of Pitbull songs in Samba de Amigo: Party Central for Nintendo Switch and Samba de Amigo for Meta Quest, including:

The party pleaser "Shake Senora (featuring T-Pain and Sean Paul)"!

A new track, "Let's Take a Shot," set to be released as a single for Pitbull's upcoming album, Trackhouse!

Both tracks will be available for both titles as part of a free Day 1 update* for players! The base game also includes another Pitbull hit, "Celebrate," which we previously announced.

Get up and shake it in this vibrant and colorful rhythm action game with smooth controls that make the game fun for everyone.

in this vibrant and colorful rhythm action game with smooth controls that make the game fun for everyone. Groove to 40 hit songs from the world's most popular genres, with more arriving as post-launch paid DLC!

from the world's most popular genres, with more arriving as post-launch paid DLC! Test your technique in a variety of difficulty levels and challenges.

in a variety of difficulty levels and challenges. Strut that style by customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories.

by customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories. Hit the dance floor and play online in World Party mode.

and play online in World Party mode. Show the world what you've got by competing on the online leaderboards.

