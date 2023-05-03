Pixel Ripped 1978 Gets Howard Scott Warshaw Trailer Atari has decided to approach the promotion of Pixel Ripped 1978 in a different was as they chat with Howard Scott Warshaw.

Atari has released a new trailer today for Pixel Ripped 1978, as they have taken a different type of approach to promoting the game with some meta content. The former Atari employee who created games such as Yars' Revenge sat down for a new trailer in which he supported the meta lore going into the game. Which is a brilliant piece of marketing that you don't see too often. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released this Summer for PC, PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, and PS5.

"In Pixel Ripped 1978, players will experience the magic and wonder of the blossoming video game industry during the golden age of home entertainment. Through the eyes of the game's protagonist, Dot, players will travel between dimensions as they play games within games, a multi-layered adventure full of retro classics, unreleased gems, and undiscovered easter eggs. The collaboration with Atari means even more retro gaming goodness, as players will even be able to explore the iconic Atari headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. Oozing classic arcade charm and boasting innovative mechanics sure to delight VR enthusiasts, Pixel Ripped 1978 calls back to the very genesis of gaming — a rich, colorful history where Atari takes center stage as the company that would ignite a multi-billion dollar industry. Blending the magic of decades past with today's technologically vibrant and diverse gaming landscape, Pixel Ripped 1978 uniquely showcases the fortitude and growth of the video game industry as we, the players, have grown with it."